Natalie’s Juice Company’s Guava Lemonade Named Best New Beverage in 2022 sofi Awards

FORT PIERCE, FL – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that its Guava Lemonade has won Best New Beverage in the 50th annual Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) sofi™ Awards. Each year, the associations’ sofi Awards honor the year’s the best products and specialty food innovations. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. Natalie’s Guava Lemonade competed with 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. The anonymous tastings were held by judges at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University.

“Winning a SOFI award for our new Guava Lemonade further reflects Natalie’s commitment to excellence when it comes to producing the highest quality juices available.” said Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Vice President of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “Our authentic juices bring ‘sip of freshness’ to our customers’ lives and Guava Lemonade is a perfect example of this.”

Natalie’s Guava Lemonade is honestly sourced, minimally processed, and has no preservatives and no artificial ingredients. This Guava Lemonade contains just four ingredients: fresh lemons, Guava puree, Florida pure cane sugar, and water. It’s rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can support healthy digestion and skin health.

“We are honored that Specialty Food Association has recognized our Guava Lemonade with a best new product award,” said Natalie’s Juice Company’s founder and CEO, Marygrace Sexton. “Guava Lemonade brings a new, authentic twist to the summertime classic and we can’t wait for our customers to start enjoying it.”

The sofi Awards are open to members of the SFA and have been held each year since 1972. Winning products will be featured at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, which is being held June 12-14, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning juices, visit www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company:

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically clean juices for the past 29 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.