Maui Fresh International Prepares for Summer to Ensure Partners Have Access to Quality Produce

LOS ANGELES–Maui Fresh International, a wholesaler and distributor of fruits and vegetables for local and national customers since 2004, today announced its plans for summer to ensure it has access to the quantity and quality produce needed to fulfill customer demands. Maui Fresh’s connections with growers across the globe position it well to maintain a steady supply despite higher costs and tight labor markets impacting growers. It also plans to add another staffing shift and continued enhancements to equipment and processes to improve efficiency.

“Every season, there are a number of factors that can impact grower supplies and the cost of produce – from weather to freight costs to labor shortages,” stated Francisco Clouthier, owner of Maui Fresh. “With nearly 20 years of experience in this industry, we have developed deep relationships with growers and keep our finger on the pulse of the trends to guarantee we have access to the highest quality produce at the best prices.”

This summer, bell peppers, cucumbers, melon, squash, tomatoes and wet vegetables will be in season, along with a quality supply of organic produce. Most of the produce will come from California, Canada and Baja California, Mexico; however, Maui Fresh is also tapping its network of growers across a number of other southern states to address any potential shortages.

Maui Fresh provides its customers with more than simply fresh fruits and vegetables. It serves as a partner and provides customized services designed to meet high standards of quality and freshness. Key services offered include:

Consolidation. Maui Fresh’s consolidation services provide a cost-effective solution leveraging multiple shippers from multiple locations to minimize pick-ups and avoid trucking delays. Customers can feel confident that Maui Fresh’s cross-docking service will get product onto the truck in an efficient and timely manner.

Packaging and Custom Packing. Maui Fresh offers customized packaging solutions to help customers save time and resources. Its team ensures that quality products are packed to cater to each orders specific needs and are ready to use.

Direct-to-Store Delivery (DSD). Maui Fresh provides a DSD program that is designed to efficiently deliver product directly to the store.

To prepare for the summer season, Maui Fresh will be adding a third shift of workers. This shift will support its ability to provide custom packing solutions. In addition, Maui Fresh continues to update its equipment and processes to improve efficiencies. Recent equipment upgrades include dock levers and loading equipment to make it easier to load and unload produce.

To learn more about what produce is currently in stock, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter at https://www.maui-fresh.com/news or contact a sales team member at support@mfresh.com.

About Maui Fresh International: Maui Fresh International is a wholesaler and distributor of fruits and vegetables for local and national customers since 2004. With a finger on the pulse of the global supply chain, and a deep understanding of the impact of extreme weather and socio-political changes in the various growing regions, Maui Fresh is able to pivot quickly to ensure consistent supply. It has daily communication with grower and vendor partners throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America to ensure consistency and quality. For more information, please visit https://www.maui-fresh.com/ and follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.