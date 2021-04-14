Ocean Choice Expands its European Operations With a Focus on Growth

Ocean Choice is expanding its European operations with the establishment of a newly formed company and the addition of new personnel. Ocean Choice is happy to announce that Helgi Anton Eiríksson is joining the company’s European operations.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Helgi Anton Eiríksson to the Management Board of Ocean Choice International Europe – a newly formed subsidiary of Ocean Choice International Canada,” said Martin Sullivan, Ocean Choice CEO. “Helgi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience of the global seafood industry that will complement our established sales team in Europe.”

In his new role, Helgi will continue to work closely with Ocean Choice’s European Sales Team to implement and deliver many exciting projects, including expansion of our customer base throughout several countries. In addition to Helgi, the Management Board for Europe is comprised of senior Ocean Choice staff and the two owners of the Company: Rens Elderkamp, Managing Director; Dale Oldford, VP Product Management; Blaine Sullivan, President; and Martin Sullivan, CEO.

The new position comes on the heels of the addition of a new Managing Director for Europe as well as the addition of the M.V. Calvert – a new state-of-the-art groundfish vessel – to Ocean Choice’s offshore fishing vessels.

“Over the last several years, we have seen an increase in demand for our wild-caught seafood in Europe,” said Blaine Sullivan, President Ocean Choice. “To support this growing demand and to better serve our customers we are continuing to grow our sales efforts to meet the needs of our existing customers while also increasing our efforts to drive market expansion. As we expand, we remain committed to delivering quality, year-round seafood to our customers,” adds Blaine.

Ocean Choice is a vertically integrated harvesting, processing and marketing company with a fleet of five offshore vessels and five processing facilities. The Company has sales offices around the world, including offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy. Ocean Choice currently sells a diversified range of species in 17 countries in Europe, including cooked and peeled shrimp, frozen at sea shrimp, scallops and a variety of groundfish species to a range of customers.