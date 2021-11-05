Gold Coast Packing Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Santa Maria, CA – Gold Coast Packing Inc., has hired Robb Bertels as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Robb has been in the produce industry for more than 35 years, and brings a background in business development, strategic sales and marketing to Gold Coast. Prior to joining the Santa Maria team, Robb was head of Marketing and Business Development at Sakata Seed America, and has held positions at Amerifresh and Mission Produce.

“One of the things that attracted me to Gold Coast is the company’s vertical integration in growing operations, processing, product development and innovation. We have a great reputation as a high-service organization that really cares about its customers. One of ways we put that to the test is by creating custom blends, flavors and configurations that help our customers adapt to changing market conditions.”

– Robb Bertels, V.P. of Sales & Marketing.

Gold Coast has been primarily focused on the foodservice side of the business, but most recently the company has been developing additional products that serve the retailer’s needs. Bertels’ long history in the industry will help the company succeed as it takes on the retail sector.

“Robb’s knowledge and experience compliments our team well. I, along with the rest of the Gold Coast family, have a great deal of confidence that Robb will be able to further the company’s vision of continuous innovation and exceptional customer service.”

– Gary Burk, Chief Operations Officer

“We are excited to welcome Robb to our team! His years of experience in the various sectors of the produce industry will help boost our company’s growth.”

– Monica Cordero, Director of Sales

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for 40 years.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Crystal Chavez at (805) 928-2593 or email at Crystal@goldcoastpack.com.