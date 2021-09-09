Thayer Scale Announces Launch of New Hygienic Weigh Feeder for High Accuracy Weighing

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Thayer Scale, a leading manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing and feeding of bulk materials, launches a new hygienic weigh feeder. The feeder is designed to provide a flow rate measurement solution for the enhanced food safety processing segment. The Model HWF Hygienic Weigh Feeder is specifically engineered to accurately measure the rate of flow, control the rate of flow or dose conveyed, in-process bulk materials for food safety segments that require strict adherence to 3-A standards including, individual QFV, ready to eat food service, meat processing, poultry processing, cheese conversion (shred, grate) and seafood. Thayer Scale is shipping a multi-unit order to a leading worldwide customer-brand leader that produces a range of dairy products from cream cheese to shelf-stable beverages and yogurt.

“According to industry estimates, at least one-third of food recalls in North America may be directly related to sanitation, hygiene and material handling issues within food facilities. On a related note, The CDC lists unsanitary equipment and surfaces as one of the top five contributing factors of foodborne illness outbreaks. The Model HWF provides the enhanced food safety segment with a long-awaited continuous weighing solution that drives process efficiencies,” said Allen McIntosh, Thayer Scale, Sanitary – Food | Pet Care Business Segment Manager.

Thayer Scale’s Model HWF Hygienic Weigh Feeder is designed and built in accordance with the applicable provisions of 3-A, USDA, and NSF design standards to:

Provide accurate and repeatable in-process bulk material flow rate measurement for mass balance calculations and process control.

Reduce sanitation time – the HWF disassembles quickly without hand tools to optimize sanitation effectiveness.

Tolerate high pressure, high-temperature sanitation evolutions without calibration drift or compromising measurement sensitivity.

Provide a long-term, low cost of ownership with rugged, “Built-to-Survive” construction.

Assist with CGMP, HACCP and HARCP program compliance.

The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) transformed the nation’s food safety system by shifting the focus from responding to foodborne illness to preventing it. Since this law’s passage, additional food traceability rules and food safety plan requirements have emerged for the sanitary space. Thayer Scale developed the Hygienic Weigh Feeder to help the sanitary space meet the challenges of this new era of smarter food safety initiatives.

A major customer-brand leader of dairy products, whose annual sales exceed $5 billion, has placed an initial, multi-unit HWF order to improve cheese conversion (shred) lines at multiple sites. The HWF units accurately measure the flow rate of cheese discharged from in-line centrifugal shredders so that anti-clumping agents (dispensed by Thayer Scale vibratory tray-based Loss-In-Weight feeders) can be applied in precise proportion to the measured cheese flow rate, as well as in phase with the fluctuating cheese profile.

“We are excited to add the model HWF Hygienic Weigh Feeder to our industry-leading product line of precision weighing solutions. This continues the aggressive push Thayer Scale has made into the food processing market segments, including coffee, snack foods, gummies, pet food, and other major sub-segments. Our strong commitment to innovation, quality and product development is unparalleled in the bulk solid weighing industry,” said David Hyer, President, Thayer Scale.

About Thayer Scale

Thayer Scale headquartered in Pembroke, Mass. is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. For over seventy years, the company has provided engineered solutions for the food, energy and building products, and chemical and industrial sectors. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and “Built to Survive.” The company’s customers produce end-products for the world’s leading brands. For more information, visit the website at www.thayerscale.com.