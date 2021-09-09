Barkey Creamery of Pennsylvania State University Wins 1st Place in Chocolate Milk at National Dairy Contest

University Park — Penn State University’s Barkey Creamery, well known for its delicious ice cream, recently won another product, the Rich Chocolate Milk Award.

Creamery-made chocolate milk recently won first place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category of the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Contest.

Founded over 150 years ago, Pennsylvania State University’s Barkey Creamery is the country’s largest university creamery, famous for its ice cream, and ships to 48 states.

