Tyson Foods Unveils Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to Meet Growing Demand for Kids Snacking

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), one of the world’s leading protein producers, is taking on the $1 billion kids refrigerated, pre-packaged snack category with a new kids snack – Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! Building upon its powerhouse portfolio of protein brands and success in adult snacking, Hillshire Farm SNACKED! will give parents a versatile, on-the-go snack pack made with quality, trusted ingredients – made just for kids.

More than 76% of people, including children, eat two or more snacks every day. And when it comes to snack purchases for their kids, parents look for high quality, ease of preparation and use, and taste. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! uniquely delivers on all these elements in one delicious snack pack.

“Protein snacks are one of the most popular snack foods consumed, and we know protein helps keep kids full, making it an ideal component of a snack. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! is an easy, portable and delicious snack that fits in with today’s parents’ and kids’ on-the-go lifestyle,” said Noelle O’Mara, Tyson Foods’ Group President. “As a leader in protein and snacking, we saw a clear opportunity for a versatile, great-tasting, kid-focused snack – and that’s exactly what Hillshire Farm SNACKED! delivers.”

Snacking Authority

Tyson Foods’ entry into kids snacking combines the consumer trust earned through quality products from Hillshire Farm, a brand parents feel good about serving, with its category leadership from its snacking portfolio. In recent years, the company has invested in its protein snack products, from namesake brands like Tyson® and Jimmy Dean® to Hillshire® Snacking, the elevated adult snack brand launched in 2016. With 20% year-over-year growth since 2017, Hillshire Snacking is outpacing the competitors with its #1 selling adult combo item since 2018.

Hillshire Farm SNACKED! Details

Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! provides a “poppable” protein pack complete with three bite-sized components that pair the signature flavors of Hillshire Farm meats with savory cheeses and a treat.

“The reality of kids’ lunches today is that parents are serving a collection of snacks – versus a main dish, like a sandwich and sides,” said O’Mara. “With Hillshire Farm SNACKED! we saw an opportunity to create a product that fits this reality – a lightweight grab-and-go snack pack that delivers quality, taste and, most importantly, is made with components we know kids love.”

Hillshire Farm SNACKED! comes as a two-pack that can be easily split for kids to take on the go or added to lunch bags and provides a good source of protein and calcium. Available in four kid-appealing flavor varieties, the snack packs can be found in the refrigerated aisle of select retailers nationwide:

Pepperoni with Confetti Cake Bites and Mini String Cheese

Pepperoni with Brownie Bites and Monterey Jack Cheese

Salami with Mini Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods and Monterey Jack Cheese

Turkey with Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cheddar Cheese

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Link Sausage, Hillshire Farm Lit’l Smokies cocktail links and kids poppable snack pack Hillshire Farm SNACKED! Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit Tyson Foods to learn more.