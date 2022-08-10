Royal Crest Dairy Voluntarily Recalls 2% Chocolate Milk Due to Undeclared Egg

Royal Crest Dairy, of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in Southern Colorado at the following locations:

Pester/Alta #6321- Penrose, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6326-Canon City, Colorado

Roller’s Donuts & Pastry Shop-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6324-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6330-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6322-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6122-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6328-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6329-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6323-Florence, Colorado

Kwik Shop #7-Pueblo West, Colorado

Mesa Lagrees Grocery #1326-Pueblo, Colorado

Parkview Medical Center Coffee Station-Pueblo, Colorado

This Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk is bottled in a food safe, single-trip, polyethylene plastic pint container with a black cap. Label stating “Farmer’s All Natural 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk” is wrapped around bottle.

It appears like chocolate milk, a homogenous brown color, with an expiration date on the back of AUG-22. The Plant Code is #08-66. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Our allergen control procedures were not followed after an egg containing product was run through the filler. Once this mistake was discovered, a recall was initiated and customers who had already received the product were contacted. Preventative actions have been taken including better labeling of the product tanks to prevent human error and additional employee allergen training.

Consumers who have purchased Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with a code of August 22, 2022, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Royal Crest Dairy’s quality lab at 303-722-2272 ext. 333 Monday-Friday 4am-2:30pm, MST.