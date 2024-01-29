Get Ready For Vandemoortele American Classics

Are your taste buds ready? MyOriginal® cakes just launched three new patisserie products for you to feast on. Indulge your inner sweet tooth with our delicious creations!

As usual, our delicious treats are bursting with flavour, without preservatives and artificial flavours or colours. They have an easy-breezy nature: being always ready to be enjoyed, simply by defrosting. Our cakes are made with:

🐣 Barn eggs from happy chickens

🌴Sustainable palm oil

🍫 Sustainable chocolate

MAPLE PECAN CAKE

Enjoy sweet maple moments and tasty pecan surprises! This delicious soft cake with a creamy maple filling, crunchy pecan nuts and a hint of maple syrup fulfils the heart of every cake lover. With its perfection combination of flavours and textures, this maple pecan cake is bound to be love at first bite!

COOKIE PIE

Where are the cookies? In the pie! Crunchy cocoa cookies with a delightful vanilla filling are yummy, and when integrated into a pie, their flavour becomes doubly delightful. This delicious treat combines cocoa shortbread, smooth chocolate, and vanilla cream with crunchy cookie crumbs—a true American guilty pleasure.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

A true American classic! Our double chocolate brownie is a just how a brownie should be: lusciously and fudgy on the inside – and a crunchy crust. To have even more chocolate flavour and ‘crunch’, we’ve added some dark chocolate chunks inside as well. All chocolate lovers will most certainly fall head over heels for our double chocolate brownie, made with Belgian chocolate.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE CAKE BOX

The resealable cardboard packaging is a pleasure to use. The easy openings enable the cake to be efficiently served and preserved.

THAW ONLY THE REQUIRED PORTIONS AND STORE THE REST IN THE FREEZER UNTIL NEEDED.

ABOUT VANDEMOORTELE

Vandemoortele was founded in 1899 as a Belgian family business, and has continued to grow and develop ever since. Over the last two decades, we became a European food company with leading positions in two product categories: Bakery Products (BP) and Plant-Based Food Solutions. We are known for supplying innovative and high-quality products.

In 2022, Vandemoortele realised a turnover of around EUR 1.7 billion with 4,600 associates (permanent and temporary). The Vandemoortele Group headquarters are located in Ghent, Belgium. We have commercial offices in 12 European countries, as well as in the United States and Asia. We operate in 29 high-quality production sites all over Europe, in order to ensure proximity to all our key markets. We export from Europe to approximately 70 countries worldwide.