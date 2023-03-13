A Celebration of Pi: The Many Different Types of Pie

In celebration of Pi Day (March 14th), we thought it would be fitting to do a blog on… pies! This day is perfect to increase your pie sales just for a single day. There are so many different types of pies, and BakeMark has the ingredients you need to make them ALL! Whether you want to offer sweet or savory, fruity or chocolatey, BakeMark has all the ingredients you need to serve your customers a wide variety.

WHAT IS PI?

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14), in honor of the mathematical constant, pi. “Pi” is the name given to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It is calculated as 3.14, or 22/7, and is usually abbreviated to 3.14 (or simply “Pi”). Pi is an irrational number and has an infinite number of decimal digits. However, here at BakeMark we like Pie more!

THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF PIE

There are, literally, hundreds of different types of pies, each one with its own unique flavors and textures. Some of the most common pies include apple, cherry, pecan, blueberry, lemon meringue, key lime, and of course, pumpkin. However, there are also more unique varieties such as chicken potpie, shepherd’s pie, dirt pie, and so much more. Not to mention savory pies like quiche, spanakopita, samosas, and empanadas. There is something out there for people who like sweet pies as well as savory pies.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BakeMark