It’s The Most Important Time of the Year. Baked Goods Mean Comfort for the Holidays!

The two or three weeks leading up to the holidays are always important in the world of baking. This year, however, they are more critical than ever for our customers, our businesses, and ourselves. With all the stress brought on by the pandemic, the world needs the comfort we in the baking industry provide every day. Are you and your products important? You bet!

YOUR PRODUCT

It’s time for holiday cheer! Use your brightest ideas, imagination, and creativity to provide colorful, high quality baked goods. From the simplest cake donut to the most elaborate decorated layer cake, quality is paramount more this year than most. Coupled with Westco flavors and Sprinkelina pearls, sprinkles, glazes, and decorating sugars your treats are sure to speak for themselves. The more color this year, the better. Remember, that your product is without a doubt consistent and high quality is key to short-term AND long-term success.

YOUR BUSINESS

With the never-ending changes in the business environment brought on by endless changes in regulations, your customers will take great comfort knowing that your business will be safe and available to them. Remember that your BakeMark Sales Representative has a wide variety of posters available to you to meet whatever restrictions are in your area: Face Coverings; Curbside Pickup; Takeout; Delivery Services; and Baking Essentials. Additionally, all posters are available in English and Spanish. Your business is SO important to the health and well-being of your community. Stay safe, bakers and salesclerks!

YOUR BAKEMARK SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Your BakeMark Sales Representative is without a doubt a vital cog in your holiday business this year (as always). He or she has years of personal experience with festive baked goods, innovative recipes, and display ideas to share and can help fill your display case with wonderful product. In addition you will benefit from the vast resources available from the BakeMark team of manufacturing and marketing professionals that Sales Representative always has available.

Happy holidays! It’s a proud time to be in the baking industry with all the great people and products we represent. Stay safe, and let’s get through this together. Always remember: BakeMark is here to help.

About BakeMark

Based in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is the recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry’s top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C’est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.yourbakemark.com for more information.