Impossible Foods Continues to Expand, Evolve and Invest in People and Capabilities, Names New Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–Impossible Foods announced the appointment of two world-class executives to its leadership team to help the company expand and evolve in a pivotal year for the plant-based industry.

Veteran finance executive Elaine Paik joins Impossible as its new Chief Financial Officer to oversee all functions of the company’s Finance organization including financial planning and analysis, investor relations, controllership, tax, treasury, and M&A. Paik has a demonstrated track record in the consumer products industry for driving financial performance, operational excellence, sound strategic planning, and enabling sustainable, profitable growth.

In addition to 25 years spent at the Colgate-Palmolive Company where she served as Global Treasurer, Paik was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Juul Labs, Inc. She played a critical role in providing operational focus and financial stability to open up strategic pathways for the company in its endeavor to disrupt an established industry.

Proven human resources leader Emma Hutchens will join Impossible on February 5 as its new Chief People Officer, overseeing all people operations across talent acquisition, compensation and rewards, talent and leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and strategic people initiatives. Her appointment comes as Impossible celebrates its third consecutive year of receiving the highest possible score on the 2023-2024 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, demonstrating the company’s commitment to developing an inclusive workplace.

Hutchens brings a wealth of experience leading companies through pivotal moments in their evolution. She has more than a decade of leadership in the beverage industry, most recently as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Heaven Hill Brands and previously as Chief People Officer at Stoli Group International.

“Elaine and Emma are experienced, results-driven leaders who know what it takes to bring a company to the next level,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “They have invaluable expertise in growing a best-in-class organization, and also understand and appreciate our mission-driven approach to success. This will be a decisive year for the plant-based category and welcoming them to the team makes us even more confident in our plans.”

The additions of Paik and Hutchens follow several strategic executive hires for Impossible Foods in the past twelve months, as the company further bolsters its leadership team for continued success. This week, Impossible also welcomed new Senior Vice President of Sales, Alexis Regan to lead the company’s Sales organization as it seeks to expand distribution across new and existing customers.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 to combat climate change by taking a scientific approach to making the world’s best meat — from plants. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land and water and generates less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal version. We make plant-based chicken, beef, and pork products for every meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner — with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking characteristics that meat eaters crave.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest with U.S. and global ingredients, and are available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.