Announcing New Advisor Compliance Leadership for American Pan in Europe

Bundy Baking Solutions Bakery October 12, 2022


Bundy Baking Solutions is proud to announce two new members of the leadership team for American Pan in Europe. We continue to expand our leadership team to better serve our customers across Europe and achieve our mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world.

Our new leadership team members for American Pan in Europe include:

Jason Bowman, President American Pan Europe & MENA, commented, “Both Les and Kelvin exemplify the commitment to quality and service that sets American Pan apart. Their leadership will bring exceptional insight, expertise, and years of experience to the American Pan team, helping us grow our brand in Europe.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bundy Baking Solutions

Runex AB’s 50 Year Anniversary: Join Us in the Celebration!

Bundy Baking Solutions Bakery August 26, 2022

From the first silicone-coated baking trays made in his home garage, to the full-range supply of bakery equipment of today, much has happened during Runex’s 50 years, and much is yet to come. This is cause for celebration! Today marks the start of our jubilation year, which will be loaded with activities. In the spring of 2023, we will welcome you to an open house at our facility in Finspång.

LINXIS Group Announces the Acquisition of Shaffer

LINXIS Group Bakery January 21, 2022

LINXIS Group, global leader in ingredient automation, pre-dough systems, mixing and depositing technologies for the food and health industries, together with its financial sponsor IK Partners, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Shaffer, industrial mixers and process equipment, from Bundy Baking Solutions. The Bundy family will remain as minority owners in the business.