Announcing New Advisor Compliance Leadership for American Pan in Europe



Bundy Baking Solutions is proud to announce two new members of the leadership team for American Pan in Europe. We continue to expand our leadership team to better serve our customers across Europe and achieve our mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world.

Our new leadership team members for American Pan in Europe include:

Les Boggild: Senior Advisor, American Pan Europe

Kelvin Mather: Director of Technical Compliance, American Pan Europe

Jason Bowman, President American Pan Europe & MENA, commented, “Both Les and Kelvin exemplify the commitment to quality and service that sets American Pan apart. Their leadership will bring exceptional insight, expertise, and years of experience to the American Pan team, helping us grow our brand in Europe.”

