Real California Milk Encourages Consumers to “Snack Happy This Summer” With Retail Campaign Highlighting Dairy Snacks

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced today the launch of a retail campaign focused on summer snacking with Real California dairy. Snacking has risen in popularity over recent years, which has shifted consumers to snack more than ever before. With the addition of California dairy in simple recipes, snacking becomes a delicious summer-long experience.

The “Snack Happy This Summer” promotion will elevate awareness of California dairy products through integrated digital media and in-store elements. This will consist of targeted digital ads and social media posts, targeted email communication, and rebate offers through Checkout 51. In-store components will include Shelftalk and Floortalk signage. An advertising and public relations surround sound campaign will include influencer partnerships with posts on Instagram and TikTok platforms, as well as earned media outreach to spotlight trends in dairy snacks.

Recipes featured in the “Snack Happy This Summer” campaign range from kid-friendly frozen treats to savory snacks for all, elevated with Real California dairy. These tasty bites are perfect for outdoor activities and rising temperatures, and focus on current culinary trends including such as Hibiscus Vanilla Bean Pudding Cups, S’mores Ice Cream Sandwiches, Mini Unicorn Smoothies, Pizza Grilled Cheese Roll Ups, Tropical Paletas, Taquitos Ahogados, and more.

“Although snacking was gaining momentum prior to the pandemic, the past few years have pushed consumer snacking consumption to a whole new level. And nothing brings snacks to life like California dairy. This retail campaign focuses on the unique features dairy products add to snacks – making them nutritious or indulgent or everything in between,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development – US Retail, for the CMAB.

The “Snack Happy This Summer” campaign will run from mid-June to mid-July, and includes the following California retailers: Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Raley’s, Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, Gelson’s, and Mollie Stone’s Markets. A a total of 665 California stores will participate.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families. California dairy farm families are proud leaders in sustainable farming practices.

# # #

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.