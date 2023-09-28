Planet Bake Unveils Pumpkin Spice Donuts

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Planet Bake, a pioneering force in the world of delectable and health-conscious treats, is thrilled to announce the return of their fan-favorite seasonal delight – the Pumpkin Spice Donut. Timed perfectly for Expo East on September 21st, this release promises a delightful, guilt-free indulgence for all donut enthusiasts.

What sets Planet Bake’s Pumpkin Spice Donut apart is its commitment to wholesome ingredients. These delectable treats are entirely free of added sugar, making them a healthier choice without compromising on flavor. Furthermore, they are entirely plant-based, gluten and grain-free, with no sugar alcohols, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences. These scrumptious donuts are also soy-free and kosher certified, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and taste.

With over 250 store locations already serving Planet Bake’s delectable offerings, including popular favorites like their signature Pumpkin Spice Donuts, the company is expanding its reach to include even more stores. Excitingly, new locations such as GoPuff in the Pennsylvania area will now be offering these mouthwatering donuts to eager customers.

“We’re delighted to bring back our Pumpkin Spice Donuts just in time for Expo East,” said founder Kathrin, at Planet Bake. “These donuts encapsulate everything we stand for – delicious, nutritious, and suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences. We’re committed to satisfying the cravings of our customers while ensuring they can indulge without guilt.”

Planet Bake’s Pumpkin Spice Donuts are the perfect treat to usher in the autumn season. With their delectable flavor and wholesome ingredients, they’re sure to be a hit among Expo East attendees and customers across the nation. Don’t miss out on the chance to savor the taste of fall without any added sugar or compromise on taste.

About Planet Bake

Planet Bake is a leading innovator in the world of health-conscious baked goods. With a commitment to delivering delicious treats that cater to various dietary preferences, Planet Bake offers guilt-free options that are entirely free of added sugar, plant-based, gluten and grain-free, and much more. Their mission is to satisfy cravings without sacrificing health.