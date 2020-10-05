Poland: Consumer Expectations for Bakery in the ‘New Normal’

The coronavirus outbreak has had a profound impact on consumers, changing how they live, what they eat, and how they purchase. To understand these changes in behaviour and to offer our customers in-depth insights, Puratos is conducting consumer surveys around the world to discover how bakery categories will need to adapt and evolve to meet future consumer needs in the ‘new normal’.

Following studies in China and Germany, Puratos conducted a consumer survey in Poland in May 2020. In this article, you’ll discover how the needs for bakery items have changed for Polish consumers. What are their key concerns when buying bakery products, which items do they value most, and how do they prefer to buy?

Key purchase criteria

In Poland, consumers still consider freshness as the most important criterion in purchasing bread, and taste as the key criterion for cakes and chocolates. After taste and freshness, naturalness and price are influencing shoppers the most when buying baked goods. We also observed that both healthiness and hygiene have become increasingly important. This doesn’t come as a complete surprise, now that it has become clear how fragile our health can be, and how crucial the role of hygiene is in staying safe. Still, for Polish consumers, hygiene is by far a lesser concern than it is for Chinese consumers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow