PEOPLE Honors Entenmann’s Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies in 2022 Food Awards

Bimbo Bakeries USA  Bakery August 11, 2022

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — Each year, PEOPLE’s Food Awards shines a spotlight on the best and most delicious foods in the grocery store, and after careful consideration, the PEOPLE staffers have named Entenmann’s Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies the “Best Snack Cakes” of 2022.

Featuring a fudgy cake topped with a layer of decadent fudge icing and fun, colorful sprinkles, Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies were awarded by PEOPLE taste testers for being the perfect lunchbox dessert, ideal for easy snacking on-the-go. The brownies are the latest addition to the Entenmann’s Minis product lineup, which consists of a delicious variety of baked goods known and loved by many, including pound cake, crumb cake, apple pie and more.

“We were ecstatic to find out that Entenmann’s Minis were named a winner in the PEOPLE’s Food Awards!” said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager at Entenmann’s. “We’re always looking for big – and mini – ways to bring some fun to snack time at Entenmann’s, and hope our fans love Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies as much as we do.”

With so many tasty products to choose from, Entenmann’s Minis brings you snacking the way you want it. Perfectly sized and perfectly delicious, there’s a Minis product for everyone!

Learn more about Entenmann’s Minis and other winners at www.people.com/food-awards, and check out newsstands nationwide to see all of the PEOPLE’s 2022 Food Awards winners in the July 4th 2022 PEOPLE print issue.

About Entenmann’s® Bakery

Entenmann’s history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann’s markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann’s Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

