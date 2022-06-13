Puratos Introduces US Headquarters Visitors to Experience Room

Leading bakery ingredient supplier Puratos USA has announced the opening of a sweet goods experience room at its US headquarters in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Centrally located in the lobby, the redesigned space showcases the stories and innovations behind the company’s patisserie and chocolate portfolios through an immersive exhibit-style experience. The open-air lounge concept welcomes visitors via a self-guided digital tour of each dedicated area.

In the Greenhouse, visitors can learn about Puratos’ commitment to sustainable and plant-based food with interactive displays, museum-quality pieces and a live moss wall. An entire wall is dedicated to the company’s Cacao-Trace sustainable cocoa program, which helps cocoa farmers increase revenues through superior cocoa and mastery of the fermentation process. The Story Wall encourages guests to write their favorite sweet goods story and take selfies against a hand-drawn mural.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos