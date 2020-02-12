Puratos Re-Invents Indulgence with Smoobees

Brussels, Belgium – Puratos, the international manufacturer of ingredients for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors is launching SMOOBEES, a breakthrough creation set grasping the latest consumer trend – texture is the new taste. SMOOBEES are soft beads that offer a creamy texture while ensuring rich taste in every bite. They come in different flavours and are unlike any other inclusion currently on the market. Not only does it allow bakers to add a soft and smooth texture to baked goods without injection equipment, it also offers them a new flavour palate to play with. Building on consumer preferences, the smooth texture and rich taste profile of SMOOBEES offers a new sensorial, visual and taste experience to discover.

A boost of fun, taste and texture

Through Taste Tomorrow, the world’s largest bakery, patisserie and chocolate consumer survey[1], Puratos identified the latest consumer trends to hit the market.

Adding fillings, fresh fruit or other inclusions to cakes can often be technically challenging for producers (need for injection equipment, frozen storage, limited bake stability, …). Puratos’ latest innovationaddresses this challenge: it offers producers a new creative playground to explore, without having to adapt their production processes. Moreover, while other inclusions can dry out produce over time (dried fruits, chocolate chunks, …), SMOOBEES add extra indulgence, freshness and moist, flavourful pockets to every bite of cake.

“One trend which emerged from the survey was the growing importance of texture. For consumers, texture is now the new taste”, Puratos CEO Daniel Malcorps explains. “Through SMOOBEES, we have transformed this trend into a real-world innovation that can easily be used in a professional baking environment.”

With SMOOBEES, Puratos strikes the perfect balance between innovative texture and classic taste, enabling professionals to develop a new range of inspirational and creative cakes previously unthinkable.

“Existing inclusions often fail to deliver the desired flavour intensity or the wanted natural flavour profile patissiers are looking for. With SMOOBEES, we can now imagine including any kind of flavour inside cakes, opening the creative potential for new creations”, according to Boris Willo, head of patissiers at Puratos and French schooled patissier.

Inspired by molecular gastronomy

[1] Taste Tomorrow is an independent survey, carried out for Puratos in 40 countries. The study gathered data from over 17.000 consumers, generating in-depth insights into consumer behaviours, attitudes and choices.

Puratos is on a mission to re-invent indulgence; thereby continuously looking for inspiration outside the current boundaries of the sector. The concept of SMOOBEES has its origins in molecular gastronomy, where chefs have long experimented with capturing different flavours in spheres, resulting in new sensorial experiences for their consumers.



Thanks to their proven patisserie expertise and their passion for creativity, Puratos was able to adapt the idea to the needs of patisserie producers, making it easy for them to use in their production process.

The new inclusion is set to launch in different flavours (lemon, blueberry, and caramel), across various European countries as of January 2020.