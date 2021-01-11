Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Elects Two New Board Members

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative elected two new directors to its board on Wednesday during the organization’s annual meeting.

Jamie Witcpalek and Justin Peterson will join the board for three-year terms to help oversee one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the country.

Witcpalek of Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy is chairwoman of Pagel Family Businesses in Kewaunee, Wis. She has been involved with Edge since her father, John, helped start the organization a decade ago.

Peterson is the president and managing partner of Creamery Creek Holsteins in Bangor, Wis. He has been closely involved in Edge’s federal policy advocacy efforts.

Also on Wednesday, the board chose Michael Crinion as vice president. Crinion, a dairy farmer in Elkton, S.D., has served on the board for the past two years.

Other board action:

Mitch Davis was re-elected and will continue to serve as treasurer.



Heidi Fischer was chosen as secretary.



The terms for Todd Doornink, who had been vice president, and board member Gordon Speirs ended.

Brody Stapel, who farms in eastern Wisconsin, remains Edge’s president. Other directors: Jim Winn; Jerry Meissner and John Umhoefer, an advisory member.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.