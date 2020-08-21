Allergy Alert for Undeclared Soy in Vegan Vanilla Cake Issued by Whole Foods Market Stores in Seven States

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Vegan Vanilla Cake from 21 stores across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and one store in Tallahassee, Florida, due to an undeclared soy (soy milk) allergen. People who have a food allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was sold as whole, 6-inch cakes in both the cake case and self-serve areas of the Bakery Department. The product was packaged in plastic dome containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 41070 and product sell-by date through August 24, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recall was initiated when a Team Member conducting a labeling audit identified the missing ingredient.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.