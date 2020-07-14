FDA Announces the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Blueprint

FDA Retail & FoodService July 14, 2020

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., announced the release of the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint.

The New Era of Smarter Food Safety represents a new approach to food safety, leveraging technology and other tools to create a safer and more digital, traceable food system.

The blueprint outlines the work we plan to undertake over the next decade to modernize our food safety approaches and bend the curve of foodborne illness. It includes work to enhance traceability, improve predictive analytics, respond more rapidly to outbreaks, address new business models, reduce contamination of food, and foster the development of stronger food safety cultures.

For More Information

·     The New Era of Smarter Food Safety Website

·     The New Era of Smarter Food Safety Blueprint

·     Remarks by FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., with an introduction by Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas

Related Articles

Bakery

Pregel America Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Lemon 50

August 6, 2019 FDA

PreGel America, Inc. of Concord, North Carolina is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Lemon 50, a powdered flavoring. The product is being recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Produce

Large Wisconsin Produce Farms To Be Inspected This Year Under New Agreement

January 21, 2019 State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will begin inspecting produce farms for compliance with federal food safety regulations this year. The inspections are part of the FDA Food Safety and Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule to better protect public health by focusing food safety efforts on prevention of foodborne illnesses.