FDA Announces the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Blueprint

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., announced the release of the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint.

The New Era of Smarter Food Safety represents a new approach to food safety, leveraging technology and other tools to create a safer and more digital, traceable food system.

The blueprint outlines the work we plan to undertake over the next decade to modernize our food safety approaches and bend the curve of foodborne illness. It includes work to enhance traceability, improve predictive analytics, respond more rapidly to outbreaks, address new business models, reduce contamination of food, and foster the development of stronger food safety cultures.

