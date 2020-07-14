Oppy Begins Legendary Oceanside Pole Tomato Summer Harvest

Oppy is ushering in the summer season with highly-anticipated Oceanside Pole label roma and round tomatoes, with harvest underway and volume expected to peak in September and October.

As a premier grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world, Oppy ships the superior, clean-slicing tomatoes to eager retail and foodservice companies across the U.S and Canada from Oceanside, California. Oceanside is the only large-scale pole growing operation remaining in California, a methodology which assures high-quality product that is allowed to naturally ripen on the vine.

“There are many retailers that can get their tomatoes elsewhere but choose Oceanside Pole for their incomparable brix, robust flavor, and clean slicing texture achieved through this unique growing method,” Oppy’s Senior Sales Representative James Galindo said. “Not only is their quality truly one-of-a-kind, but we can also ship specific color and size requirements to suit varying customer needs.”

Oceanside Pole packs in 22-pound two layers, 25-pound volume fill, and 15-pound single layer and RPCs, allowing for a considerable amount of flexibility. Thanks to a commitment to food safety and traceability, Oceanside’s tomatoes have stringent protocols in place to ensure that its products are of the best quality. It’s central location also means that packing, shipping and delivering to customers takes just 24 hours.

Another point of pride behind the Oceanside Pole brand is a dedication to supporting the local community. The farm is close to Camp Pendleton, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the U.S., and Oceanside Pole have actively helped and hired many military veterans over the years.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Oceanside Pole

Growing for three generations, the Singh family is the last remaining pole tomato producer in California. Since 1939, they have tended vine-ripened tomatoes on the same land with the knowledge and expertise that can only come with time. Grown on an idyllic property near the historic Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, the Singh family has a calm, almost spiritual approach to growing their produce. The fresh, salty air and bright sunshine makes it seem like a calling—only with such a deep sense of care and determination can exceptional produce be harvested time and again. Go to oceansidepole.com to learn more.