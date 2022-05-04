Specific Items Containing H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies Manufactured by an Outside Supplier Voluntarily Recalled for Potential Presence of Metal Fragments

FDA Bakery May 4, 2022

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC NumberProductSize
4122010951H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies12OZ
4122048898Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party TrayN/A

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Related Articles

Produce

FMI: Let us Begin to Unpack the Romaine Crisis

Hilary Thesmar, PhD, RD, CFS, Chief Food and Product Safety Officer and Senior Vice President Food Safety, Food Marketing Institute Produce February 14, 2019

When the government issued a nationwide consumer advisory on all romaine lettuce just days before the biggest food holiday of the year, the operational impact was massive, and the repercussions continue today. Compounding the situation, this was the second consumer advisory to affect Romaine in one year.