Valley Dairy Company Adding All-Electric Trucks to Business

Dale Yurong, KSVN Dairy May 4, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — To move Producers Dairy milk, ice cream and other products all over the Valley, the company has been using battery-operated big rigs.

“It’s not that they’re the only trucks – they’re the first trucks,” says company chairman Richard Shehadey. “We’re looking forward to many more.”

Shehadey and his son, Scott unveiled the company’s first two Volvo VNR electric trucks.

Two 150 kW DC fast chargers have been installed by AMPLY at the company plant.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSVN

Related Articles

Dairy

U.S. EPA Settlement with Producers Dairy Foods Improves Chemical Safety at Fresno, CA, Facility

EPA Dairy May 15, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Producers Dairy Foods Inc. over chemical safety and risk management violations at its facility in Fresno, California, Producers Dairy Foods, one of the largest family-owned and operated dairies in the West, has agreed to pay a $89,960 civil penalty and make improvements to its risk management practices. In addition, the company will purchase more than $26,000 in emergency response equipment for the Fresno City Fire Department.