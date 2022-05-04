Valley Dairy Company Adding All-Electric Trucks to Business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — To move Producers Dairy milk, ice cream and other products all over the Valley, the company has been using battery-operated big rigs.

“It’s not that they’re the only trucks – they’re the first trucks,” says company chairman Richard Shehadey. “We’re looking forward to many more.”

Shehadey and his son, Scott unveiled the company’s first two Volvo VNR electric trucks.

Two 150 kW DC fast chargers have been installed by AMPLY at the company plant.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSVN