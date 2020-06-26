FDA Redoubles Call to Action for Papaya Industry to Keep Consumers Safe from Foodborne Illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a second letter to papaya growers, harvesters, packers, distributors, exporters, importers and retailers outlining a series of steps that can be taken to prevent recurring outbreaks of Salmonella linked to papayas.

In an August 2019 letter, FDA called on all sectors of the papaya industry to take action to break the cycle of recurring outbreaks of Salmonella infections associated with imported papayas. This pattern of eight outbreaks since 2011 tied to consumption of imported fresh papayas has accounted for almost 500 reported cases of illness, including more than 100 hospitalizations and two deaths.

With the 2020 growing season upon us, the letter highlights important work done by industry and our regulatory partners in Mexico to develop food safety best practices and stresses the importance of proactively working to keep papayas free of contamination.

For More Information

· 2019 Statement on Papaya Safety

· Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Uganda: Fresh Papayas (June 2019)

· Spanish Translation of Produce Safety Rule