Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announced Cancellation of September 2020 Edition

Portland, Maine – Diversified Communications, organizer of the annual Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, announced that due to ongoing health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to cancel the 2020 edition of the expo that was re-scheduled to take place on September 22 -24, 2020 in Boston, MA, USA.

“It is with great disappointment that we have to bring the news to our seafood community that we will not be able to meet in person in 2020,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications.

Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about the impact COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this September. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold an event that would provide an experience the seafood community would find valuable.

The Seafood Expo North America team will reach out to customers to answer questions about the cancellation of the 2020 edition, and discuss opportunities to continue to build business and reconnect with seafood buying communities going forward and for the 2021 edition.

The 2021 edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, which will take place March 14-16 in Boston, is already off to a strong start with an 82 percent renewal rate proving the value of the event for the seafood industry.

“We thank everyone in the industry, our vendors and partners for their continued support while navigating these difficult times,” added Plizga. “We are determined to provide a valuable and safe business platform for the industry, and we look forward to bringing the seafood community back together next year in Boston.”

For more information about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, visit: www.seafoodexpo/north-america.

