Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Reunites the Seafood Industry In Person, March 13-15

Portland, Maine – The 40th edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will take place as planned from March 13 through March 15, 2022 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC). Diversified Communications, organizer of the event, continues to update the Expo’s health & safety measures following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), public health officials, federal, state and local authorities as well as the venue, to provide all participants with a safe and healthy environment. The three-day event will highlight a comprehensive exhibit hall for business and networking opportunities, new products, food sampling, special events and education.

“We are excited to be back in-person in Boston to reconvene seafood professionals looking to do business in the North American market,” said Wynter Courmont, Event Director, Diversified Communications. “Year over year, industry suppliers and buyers have valued the business opportunities at the event, and this year will be no exception.”

“After two long years of virtual meetings, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet with our customers, partners, colleagues and new clients in person and under the same roof. Nothing replaces the importance of interacting face to face or the integral platform Seafood Expo North America provides to drive new business, reconnect with clients and partners, and get a pulse on the marketplace,” stated Rob O’Sullivan, Vice President Sales, Americas, Clearwater Seafoods.

“As we get ready for the 2022 show, we are excited to reconnect in-person with our customers, partners, and fellow seafood industry colleagues,” remarked Brenden Beck, EVP Sales & Marketing at Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods. “Many of us have spent many years working in this great industry and working on innovative ways to improve – what better way to be back together!”

As the largest annual seafood trade event in North America, the focus remains on providing a healthy environment and supporting a responsible industry gathering. Diversified Communications is committed to the safety of its customers, attendees, vendors and staff, and based on its all-secure standards has safely and successfully hosted more than 10 trade events over the fall. Following suit, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America has implemented health and safety guidelines, which are posted on the event website and communicated to exhibiting companies and visitors. Starting January 15, 2022, the City of Boston will require proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor areas, which includes the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. A face mask mandate in all indoor public settings in Boston is already in effect and all individuals (exhibitors, visitors, vendors and staff) will have to wear a mask at the Expo. Furthermore, the BCEC has procedures in place to maintain a clean environment, which includes a sophisticated ventilation system. Diane DiAntonio, General Manager, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority added “Effective air circulation at indoor venues is critical to ensuring guest safety. At the BCEC, there are over 25 dedicated “twin” air handler units that can move millions of cubic feet of air, exchanging the air up to six times per hour.”

“All of these measures contribute to a more controlled business environment to protect the health and safety of our community. The landscape is changing, guidelines are changing, and we are adjusting them in accordance with public health officials and local authorities’ regulations to keep our participants safe,” says Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications.

To date, and taking into consideration recent cancellations, the event covers 210,900 square feet of exhibit space, welcoming an impressive roster of exhibiting seafood and processing companies, which can be found on the event’s website at https://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/exhibitor-lists/. “To put it into perspective, this represents 82 percent of the event’s largest edition which nearly filled the entire exhibit floor,” added Courmont. “While we have received some cancellations, many from companies in countries facing long quarantine restrictions, our event is substantial and represents a very valuable supplier base. We continue to receive interest from the industry and new exhibitors are joining the event daily. As companies continue to submit their listing information, more exhibitors will be added to the website. The event will have a comprehensive representation of the industry supply chain.”

High-volume buyers are eager to conduct face to face meetings again with current suppliers, build new business relationships, source and sample products, as well as discover ideas and technologies emerging in North America. “Every day, key buyers from retail and foodservice companies are registering and expressing their interest to attend by booking hotel rooms and meeting rooms at the Expo,” said Courmont. A sample of companies that have already pre-registered to attend include Albertsons, Amazon Fresh, Avendra, Bloomin’ Brands, Costco, Captain D’s, Darden, Foodbuy, McDonald’s, PFG, Publix, Red Lobster, Stop & Shop, Sysco, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods and many more.

The exhibit hall will present opportunities for exhibiting companies to showcase their new and best products to attending buyers. Buyers will be able to sample food at companies’ booths and in designated areas like the Demonstration Theater where masks can be temporarily pulled down for consumption. New and featured products will be displayed at the event.

“The pace of change in today’s seafood landscape is faster than ever, and being part of education opportunities, networking, and dialogue with peers across the industry is vital,” commented Joel Richardson, VP of Public Relations, True North Seafoods. “Exhibiting at Seafood Expo North America is a way for our team to build relationships and immerse ourselves in current industry trends, which revitalizes our energy for strategic planning and maintaining business momentum for the year ahead.”

In addition to a busy exhibit hall, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will feature a comprehensive conference program including more than 28 sessions and over 124 experts covering industry trends and timely topics on aquaculture, corporate social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, food safety and compliance (policy), seafood business and leadership, and seafood sustainability, traceability and transparency. The conference schedule will start with a keynote presentation, “Economic Outlook for 2022” by Megan Greene, Global Economist, Financial Times Columnist and Senior Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com