Another Seafood Expo Shut Down by Coronavirus Concerns

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine-based organizer of an international seafood expo is indefinitely postponing the event because of concerns about coronavirus.

The company, Diversified Communications of Portland, said Tuesday it’ll push back Seafood Expo Global, which had been slated to take place in Belgium next month, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The same company announced last week that it would postpone its annual Seafood Expo North America, which was scheduled to happen this month in Boston.

