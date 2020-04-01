Bakery Cos Bakes a Deal With Steck

Arbor Partner-backed the Bakery Companies (Bakery Cos) has sweetened its portfolio by acquiring US-based food production company Steck Wholesale Foods for an undisclosed sum.

Following the deal, the target’s industry veterans join the buyer’s operations and continue to run the business from its existing manufacturing facility.

Its general manager, Craig Stanley, will continue to lead the company, while Doug Heck and Jim Calvert will remain in their engineering and sales roles, respectively.

