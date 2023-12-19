Bakery Release Agents Market to Reach USD 283.89 Million by 2032

Market Summary:



The global bakery release agents market size was USD 182.25 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.



Bakery release agents are used to prevent baked goods from clinging to baking pans, trays, and molds, ensuring simple release and preserving the shape and beauty of the baked goods. The bakery release agents market is growing due to rising demand for processed baked goods and confectioneries such as cakes, pastries, bread, and biscuits.



The rising trend of convenient foods has led to significant demand for ready-to-eat bakery goods. Bakery release agents play a crucial role in ensuring the top-notch quality of baked items, facilitating easy removal from molds, and preserving their texture and form.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on health and well-being among consumers is driving the sales of clean-label products, including baking release agents. Consumers are seeking natural and organic options free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors. This demand has led to the emergence of natural bakery release agents crafted from substances like vegetable oils and plant extracts, devoid of synthetic chemicals.



The utilization of automation is becoming more prevalent in the baking sector, propelling the expansion of the bakery release agents market. Automated technology streamlines and enhances baking processes, reducing machine downtime and the need for manual intervention. Bakery release agents contribute to efficient automated system operations, elevating production yields, and enhancing the overall quality of baked goods.



The growth of the food service sector, particularly in developing Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries, is a primary driver of the bakery release agent market. The bakery release agent market is developing because to increased demand for bakery goods in quick-service restaurants, cafes, and hotels. Customers’ changing lifestyles and increased disposable money are driving up demand for bakery items, which is also driving up demand for bakery release agents.



• The liquid segment is predicted to have the highest revenue share in 2023. Liquid bakery release agents are popular among bakers because they are easy to apply and successfully prevent baked goods from sticking to pans, molds, and trays. Sprayers or brushes make it easier to administer liquid release agents, ensuring even coverage and reducing waste. Furthermore, the remarkable release properties of liquid release agents significantly reduce the potential of product damage during the depanning method. These advantages have increased the adoption of liquid release agents, which is propelling the market’s revenue growth.

• In 2021, the bread segment generated the most income. Release agents are crucial in the baking industry because they prevent food from adhering to baking surfaces, avoid waste, and provide a smooth release from the baking surface. The bread segment is likely to rise during the forecast period due to rising demand for various types of bread, such as white, wheat, whole grain, and artisan bread.

• In 2021, the European market had the highest revenue share. The presence of countries such as France, Germany, and Italy in the regional bakery industry is driving growth. Another factor contributing to the increased demand for bakery release agents is the rise of small and medium-sized bakery businesses, which is likely to continue over the forecast period. Another element contributing to the expansion of the bakery business in Europe is the desire for healthy and organic baked goods, which necessitates the use of premium release agents.

• The North American market is projected to achieve the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the surging popularity of home baking and an increasing appetite for baked goods in the region. The market’s expansion is further augmented by the presence of a diverse range of bakery release agents, encompassing oil-based, water-based, and emulsifier options. Additionally, the upswing in bakery establishments and the rapid growth of fast-food restaurants in North America are significant factors propelling the demand for bakery release agents in the region.

• Some of the prominent players profiled in the global bakery release agents market include Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Kerry Group, AAK AB, Palsgaard A/S, PGPI S.A, Impextraco NV, Aerospace Lubricants Inc, Custom Food Solutions LLC, and AAK Kamani Private Limited.

• Palsgaard A/S introduced Palsgaard® SA 6610, a new line of sustainable baking release agents, in 2021. These agents are manufactured from 100% renewable raw materials and have better release qualities, allowing baked items to be released more easily and cleanly.

• Cargill, Incorporated announced the acquisition of Leman Decoration Group, a renowned provider of cake decorations and ingredients, in 2020. Cargill’s product range in the baking business will be expanded as a result of the acquisition.

• PGPI S.A.: In 2021, PGPI S.A. released Sunflower Lecithin, a new line of non-GMO bakery release agents. These agents are devoid of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and are manufactured from sunflower oil. They have excellent releasing properties and can be utilized in a wide range of baked items.

• Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.: In 2020, Aerospace Lubricants, Inc. introduced ReleaseCoat®, a new line of food-grade bakery release agents. These agents are intended for food processing and have great release qualities. They’re also devoid of common allergies like soy, dairy, and nuts.



