International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Now Accepting Entries for Cake’d Challenge

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is now accepting entries for the second annual Cake’d Challenge.

Back by popular demand, the challenge is open to retail cake decorators who work for one of IDDBA’s member companies. “Retail bakery cake decorators create centerpieces for celebrations every day. Whether it is a birthday, graduation, or just because celebration, cake decorators take pride in adding that special touch to every cake,” said Jack Ince, IDDBA Education Coordinator and Cake’d Challenge event organizer.

Retail cake decorators interested in the challenge should submit a portfolio of four seasonal-themed cakes, including a birthday/anniversary cake and three themed cakes of the decorator’s choice. One of the four cakes in the submitted portfolio must be a tiered cake. The deadline to enter is February 1, 2024.

A panel of experts will choose four finalists to compete live from the IDDBA 2024 show floor in Houston, TX, on June 9-10. Finalists will be asked to decorate and create cakes based on provided guidelines and participate in a mystery box challenge. Ince added that the holiday season is a great time to add to or build a portfolio. Additionally, more information about the challenge and IDDBA 2024 can be found at IDDBA 2024 Cake’s Challenge