CFIA: Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Bliss Balls
|Chocolate Ginger
|285 g
|0 59443 25202 6
|Best Before 30032023
|Everland
|Chocolate Hazelnuts
|113 g
|0 59443 75092 8
|Best Before 30092023
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more: