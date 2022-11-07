CFIA: Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger 285 g 0 59443 25202 6 Best Before 30032023 Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts 113 g 0 59443 75092 8 Best Before 30092023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more: