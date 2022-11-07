CFIA: Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Bakery November 7, 2022

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Bliss BallsChocolate Ginger285 g0 59443 25202 6Best Before 30032023
EverlandChocolate Hazelnuts113 g0 59443 75092 8Best Before 30092023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

