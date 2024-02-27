Colossal Raises Over $2.2 Million to Benefit Be Positive Foundation and Crowns Sara Husein the 2023 Greatest Baker

PHOENIX — Colossal, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, proudly announces the sweet conclusion of the annual Greatest Baker competition. Through the 2023 online campaign, Colossal united a vibrant community of dedicated bakers and raised an outstanding $2.2 million in support of Andrew McDonough’s Be Positive Foundation. Each year, Colossal passionately champions the Be Positive Foundation in its mission to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide and fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research. Since 2022, this campaign has provided invaluable support to over 3,200 families nationwide, marking a profound impact on the fight against pediatric cancer.

B+ Foundation president Joe McDonough shared his appreciation for Colossal: “Your generosity has LITERALLY been life-changing for our families of kids with cancer. As someone who lived in the PICU for 167 days while my child fought for his life, I can tell you firsthand that the financial help that you enable us to provide not only pays critical bills but also throws a lifeline to these families. You show them that someone ‘out there’ cares about them and that they are loved. You lessen the financial burden so that they can focus on what is truly most important: their child’s life-or-death battle. Can you imagine being in the hospital and getting an eviction notice or your power turned off? Or being told your child needs a particular medicine, but the insurance company won’t cover it because it’s deemed ‘experimental’? All kids should have an equal chance of beating their cancer and getting a chance to grow regardless of their parent’s income. And, you make this possible.”

Introducing the 2023 Greatest Baker: Sara Husein

Sara Husein, a culinary student from North Carolina, rose to victory as the 2023 Greatest Baker. Husein’s achievement is celebrated with a $10,000 cash prize, a 2-page spread to share her work in Bake from Scratch magazine, and an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with the renowned “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro. Currently pursuing an associate’s degree in baking and pastry at the Culinary Institute of America, Husein harbors aspirations of furthering her education with a bachelor’s degree in business, with the ultimate dream of opening her own bakery.

Critic’s Pick: Leilanie Todd

During the quarter-finals of the competition, competing bakers were able to show off their most delectable baked goods for the opportunity to be recognized by AZ foodie and influencer Melissa Anaya. Of hundreds of entries, Anaya bestowed the title of Critic’s Pick upon Leilanie Todd’s extraordinary ramen-inspired cake. Todd, the skilled pastry chef and esteemed owner of Brown Butter Bakery in Oakland, California, will also share her work in the pages of Bake from Scratch. Moreover, she will indulge in a delectable culinary adventure at Anaya’s favorite bakery.

Buddy Valastro + Workshops

Beloved TV personality and master patissier Buddy Valastro, known as the “Cake Boss,” presented this year’s competition. Valastro generously shared his insight with competitors through captivating cake-decorating workshops and insightful Q&A sessions, enriching the journey for everyone involved.

Colossal extends gratitude to all participants and supporters who helped raise awareness for pediatric cancer through this unique and impactful fundraising competition. For more information and to stay connected, visit colossal.org.

