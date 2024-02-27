James Webb Sets New World Record at Second Annual Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship

The Wonderful Company Produce February 27, 2024

Competitors included Los Angeles Chargers’ Linebacker Joey Bosa and World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut at Santa Monica’s Pacific Park on World Pistachio Day

Los Angeles, Calif – Major League Eater James Webb set a new world record today by cracking-and-eating 338 pistachios in just eight minutes, at the second annual Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Webb’s new world record of 338 pistachios, comes in ahead of last year’s record of 188 that was established during the inaugural event by defending champion and #4-ranked Nick Wehry. Webb’s performance was victorious against newcomer and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, who ate 152 pistachios, and #1-ranked competitive eater in the world Joey Chestnut who ate 167 pistachios. Nick Wehry, #4-ranked competitive eater, and Darrien Thomas, #12-ranked competitive eater, tied for second place having consumed 221 pistachios and in third place was #18-ranked competitive eater Steven Hammond with 191 pistachios.

For the second year in a row, Major League Eating and Wonderful Pistachios have brought pistachios to the nation’s slate of sanctioned eating championships. The event is unlike any other hosted by Major League Eating before, requiring contestants to work for their food before eating it. Contestants were required to nimbly crack open each individual pistachio without damaging the kernel before eating it and moving on to the next.

Additional participants at the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship included #6-ranked Gideon Oji, #7-ranked Bartley Weaver IV, and #18-ranked Steven Hammond. The competitors split a $10,000 total prize purse.

