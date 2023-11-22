Dianne’s Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies

Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is voluntarily recalling 512 cases (2048 trays) of Gordon Food Service (GFS) Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS#226260) due to inadvertent mislabeling of the inner tray of brownies, resulting in undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted product, listed below, was distributed wholesale to foodservice operators and through retail Gordon Food Service (“GFS”) Stores in AR, FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, WI, WV.

Trays are labeled as Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) with lot code of 23243 printed on the bottom right corner of the tray (picture attached). Tray size is 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches.

Cases are labeled Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS# 226260) and have a lot code identifier printed as 6Z3H31 on master case labels on bottom right corner around the barcode of the master case label and 23243 imprinted in the center of the master case label (picture attached).

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

The voluntary recall was initiated after a customer complaint noting that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not have the presence of peanuts called out on the label.

Consumers who have purchased trays of GFS Item #226240 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies with a lot code of 23243 or master cases of GFS Item# 226260 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, lot# 6Z3H31 or 23243 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Dianne’s Fine Desserts Monday- Friday 9am- 5pm CST using the below contact information:

Customer Service: 612-473-8235

Quality Assurance: 416-795-3456 or at feedback@dessertholdings.com

Media Contact: Charlyn Lusk, 646-502-3549