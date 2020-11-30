Fudgy or Cake Style Brownies? BakeMark Brownie Mixes Give Your Customers What They Crave

Brownies are a magical treat that seems to bring together just about everyone.

But as consumers become more aware and educated about what the ingredients in their food are, they are looking for options that don’t contain artificial ingredients, like flavors and colors.

If you’re looking to bring in a line of brownies for your bakery and in search of a mix to fulfill every need, look no further, because BakeMark has you covered!

EASY MIXES WITH HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS

All of the ingredients we use in our brownie mixes are of the highest quality, with many different offerings that will satisfy even the pickiest of brownie lovers! We offer such a wide variety of brownie mixes that you won’t even know where to start. If you’re looking for a brownie with a clean ingredient list, we have one! If you need something super easy to make preparation and production easier, we’ve got options for you.

So not only will these be the best brownies you’ve ever had, but they are also some of the easiest to make as well! Our mixes only require the baker to add water and oil, some only require water. How much easier can it be? Now you can count on high quality, great-tasting brownies every time they’re made in your bakery.

CAKE-LIKE OR FUDGY?

Do you like your brownies to be cake-like or fudgy? Either way, we have some amazing mixes to suit your taste. In fact, with over 5 different options, we have a mix for every customer! If you’re looking for a dark, fudgy brownie with a rich chocolate flavor, our Westco Gourmet Brownie Mix is a perfect match for you! Would you rather have a cake-like brownie with the same rich chocolate flavor? Check out the Westco Extra Moist Brownie Mix! It produces a cake-like brownie by simply adding water.

EVEN BETTER BROWNIES

Our mixes are perfect for anyone to use, but we can help you make even better brownies with a few simple tweaks! If you choose one of our add oil & water mixes, you can add invert sugar to make them even fudgier than the original. Likewise, with an add water mix, you can achieve fudgier brownies by adding corn syrup. Your BakeMark rep will be happy to help you come up with the perfect brownie for your bakery!

COMFORT FOOD

In a year like 2020, we all need a little bit of comfort food, and brownies are one the simplest! Your customers love the simplicity of a brownie, but try dressing it up with some other products from BakeMark. Products like icings, chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, and even sprinkles!

The possibilities are endless! With the holidays approaching, maybe you want to add in some peppermint and market your brownies with a holiday and winter theme. Or, next summer, you could add some marshmallows and graham crackers and viola! You’ve got a s’mores brownie! Don’t limit yourself to just plain brownies. Spice it up by using some infused olive oils to give your brownies a whole new dimension!

Your customers will love the quick, easy comfort food you’re offering, and you’ll love the simplicity of an easy-to-use mix, lower labor and ingredient costs, and the ability to duplicate great results day after day. Your bottom line will thank you for not only reducing costs, but also when you see how many of these brownies fly out the door each day!

USE THE BEST

Everyone knows that using the best ingredients and mixes produces the best results in the kitchen. Why should your bakery be any different? Thousands of bakeries across the US use BakeMark’s high-quality products, and that should tell you that you should be one of the next bakeries that join us on our journey to helping each bakery be the best by using the best.

