Eli’s Cheesecake Expands Chicago Facility, Boosting Jobs and Sweet Treats

CHICAGO – For 43 years, Eli’s Cheesecake has been one of Chicago’s favorite treats. Now, a major expansion of their Northwest Side bakery will help put the delicious desserts on store shelves across America.

There was a big cheer as they cut the ribbon—rather cheesecake—and dedicated a huge new expansion of the bakery Tuesday afternoon.

“I think of my parents, my dad Eli, his 50 years in the restaurant business and that first Taste of Chicago in 1980,” said Marc Schulman, whose father Eli created the namesake cheesecake for his Chicago steakhouse 43 years ago.

