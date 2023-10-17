Chip Czulada to be Named Reading Bakery Systems’ President as Joe Zaleski Transitions to Advisory Role in 2024

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of snack production systems, has announced that Chip Czulada will become president of RBS on January 1, 2024. Joe Zaleski will continue serving as RBS president through the end of the 2023, and then transition to a strategic advisory role.

“While this is the right time for me personally to reduce my role, it’s also the right time for Chip and the leadership team to execute our long-term business strategies,” said Zaleski. “Backed by the support of the Markel Food Group, Chip will build on the RBS legacy by leading a customer-first organization and driving sustainable growth via product innovation, partnership, and our people.”

Chip Czulada’s career spans more than 35 years in financial and manufacturing management. Czulada joined RBS in 2003 and has since overseen all facets of the company’s daily operations, including accounting, parts sales and manufacturing, information technology, human resources, and Reading Thermal. Most recently Czulada has served as RBS executive vice president and chief financial officer.

