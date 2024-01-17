Engelman’s Bakery Announces Key Leadership Changes and Continues to Rise in its 40th Year

Engelman’s Bakery, a family-owned wholesale bakery serving the Southeast for 40 years, is pleased to announce significant leadership changes. Paul Bell has been promoted to President, while Nathan Ponder and, Errold Morgan, join the team as Director of Operations and Director of Maintenance and Safety, respectively.

Founded in 1983 in Norcross, Georgia, Engelman’s Bakery has a rich history of nourishing lives through its exceptional products. With a commitment to quality, service, innovation, and customer care, the bakery has become a trusted partner to independent restaurants, regional companies, and national food service operators.

Fred LeFranc, CEO of Engelman’s Bakery, said, “These leadership changes are not just a shift in roles; they’re a strategic move that positions us for our next 40 years. We’re baking a future as rich as our past, and I couldn’t be more optimistic.” “In our 40th year, these key leadership changes are the perfect ingredients to our recipe for success. We’re baking a future that honors our past and excites us for what’s ahead.”

Paul Bell, the newly promoted President, expressed his enthusiasm, “I’m honored to lead Engelman’s into its next chapter.” “It’s an honor to step into the role of President as we celebrate 40 years of Engelman’s Bakery. I’m committed to leading us into a future as rich as our past.”

Nathan Ponder, Director of Operations, added, “I’m excited to bring operational excellence to a brand that already excels in quality.”

Errold Morgan, Director of Maintenance and Safety, stated, “Safety and maintenance are the backbone of any operation, and I’m thrilled to uphold these standards here.”

As Engelman’s Bakery celebrates its 40th anniversary, these leadership changes underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The team is excited to continue nourishing lives and exceeding customer expectations in this milestone year.

Engelman’s Bakery is a leading wholesale bakery offering breads, buns, and rolls to the foodservice industry. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Norcross, GA, Engelman’s combines 200 years of family baking tradition with innovative technology in its 50,000 square foot production facility.

For more information about Engelman’s Bakery and their products, please visit www.engelmansbakery.com.