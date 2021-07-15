Entenmann’s Minis Celebrates Snacking With the Release of New Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — There’s nothing more fun than the addition of sprinkles – especially on top of a classic snack like brownies! Expanding its line of perfectly sized and individually wrapped desserts, Entenmann’s® Minis introduces new Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies to its portfolio. Featuring a fudgy consistency, layer of chocolate icing and, of course, colorful sprinkles, the brownies are perfect to enjoy as a dessert or for snacking on-the-go. The new product is the latest addition to the Entenmann’s® Minis product lineup, which consists of a delicious variety of baked goods that are known and loved, including donuts, crumb cake, apple pie and more.

“At Entenmann’s, we’re always looking for big – and mini – ways to bring some fun to snack time,” said Catherine Danielowich, Brand Manager at Entenmann’s. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest release of Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies and are confident that our fans will love them as much as we do.”

To celebrate the sweet release just in time for National Sprinkle Day on July 23, the brand is giving away Entenmann’s Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies to its fans through the Entenmann’s® Minis Sprinklefest Giveaway! From July 11 through July 25, fans can visit www.MinisSprinklefest.com and complete the simple entry form for a chance to be randomly selected to win one of 5,000 free boxes.

For official rules and more information on the Entenmann’s® Minis Sprinklefest Giveaway, visit www.MinisSprinklefest.com. For more information about Entenmann’s® Minis products, visit www.Entenmanns.com.

About Entenmann’s® Bakery

Entenmann’s history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann’s markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann’s Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.