FARGO — Breadsmith is getting a new breadsmith.

Owner Rob Roberts is handing over the keys to the artisanal bakery to another Fargo businessman, Jason Aamodt, at the end of March.

Roberts’ last day as owner of the Breadsmith at 1617 32nd Ave. S. is March 25.

Aamodt takes over March 26.

Roberts announced his plans to sell in June 2022. With Aamodt, he says he’s found the right guy to take over the business he started in 2002.

