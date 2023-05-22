Farmer Direct Foods Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion and Modernization Project

Farmer Direct Foods has broken ground on a $2.2 million dollar Facility Expansion and Modernization Project that will increase the production capacity and efficiency of its operation. The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, May 10th, was attended by Farmer Direct Foods executives, employees, customers, local officials, and members of the community.

This investment will allow Farmer Direct Foods to increase operational efficiency, expand capacity, and broaden capabilities to better serve our customers and meet growing demand for climate-friendly flour and other grain-based products.

“Farmer Direct Foods has always been committed to producing the highest quality products, and this expansion will allow us to do so more efficiently. We’re excited to be investing in our New Cambria facility and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our customers, employees, and the local community.” – Keaton Hale, VP of Operations

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Farmer Direct Foods