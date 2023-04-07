Farm To Market Bread Co. Partners With Farmer Direct Foods for Flour Supply

We are excited to announce our new partnership with Farm to Market Bread Co., a Kansas City-based company that has been producing handcrafted, artisanal bread for nearly 30 years. This new collaboration highlights our shared commitment to quality and supporting local farmers.

At Farmer Direct Foods, we are proud of our deep connections to the Kansas farming and milling industry. Our network of multigenerational Kansas wheat farmers has developed a proprietary process that traces our wheat through every step of the farming and milling process – from field to flour. We specialize in regeneratively-grown whole wheat flours that are naturally nutritious and sustainably sourced.

Through this new partnership, we will supply Farm to Market Bread Co. with our hard red winter wheat, hard white wheat, and stone-ground rye flours. By doing so, Farm to Market will be able to trace the flour in their bread back to the field where it came from, setting themselves apart as one of the few commercial bakeries that can do so.

