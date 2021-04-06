Fonterra’s Anchor Food Professionals Relaunches Laminated Butter Sheets in North American Market

CHICAGO — Anchor™ Food Professionals, the foodservice brand of global dairy mainstay Fonterra, announced the relaunch of their Laminated Butter Sheets in the North American market. With the specific needs of pastry chefs and commercial bakers in mind, these butter sheets have been designed for ease of use and flexibility.

Ensuring deliciously crisp, flaky croissants with a honeycomb texture and rich, authentic buttery flavor, these Laminated Butter Sheets are made using cream from grass-fed pasture-raised New Zealand cows. With a generous 83 percent milkfat composition and beautiful golden color, this product is made without the use of chemical processing or additives.

Anchor’s new Laminated Butter Sheets have several performance advantages when used as an ingredient in baking and will save all food professionals an estimated 12-14 minutes per batch. From small family-owned bakeries to large commercial kitchens, it consistently delivers the superior flavor and mouthfeel needed for all pastry applications – from croissants to danishes to puff pastries and beyond.

“Our butter sheets render ease of use while cutting costs and time down to a minimum. This makes a laborious task much easier, without compromising on flavor. They allow me to proof quickly, while the high melt point allow for the perfect rise and honeycomb texture. As a chef, quality is key and Anchor’s Butter Sheets produce high quality, consistent products with every use,” said Christopher Hartford, Fonterra’s Key Accounts Manager and Chef.

Known for their excellent plasticity, flexibility and workability, these pre-laminated butter sheets are designed to speed up production by eliminating the time spent on hand-prepping butter for pastries, enabling a higher lift and volume. With a melting point of 98 degrees Fahrenheit, they are perfect for warm bakeries in back-of-house environments.

“Anchor Food Professionals Lamination Butter Sheets are a one-of-a-kind product designed with the expert baker in mind. We begin with the finest in New Zealand grass-fed butter; we then form our butter into sheets that will allow for time-saving foolproof lamination when making artisanal croissants, brioche, challah breads, and more. Our Anchor butter sheets will help the most accomplished bakers save time, every time!” said Megan Patterson, Americas Marketing and Communications Manager for Fonterra.

Anchor’s Laminated Butter Sheets remain shelf-stable for 24 months from the date of production when stored in the freezer. Each sheet weighs 2.2 lbs and with 20 sheets per package, bakers, pastry chefs and commercial kitchens can shave hours off of their prep time.

For more information and pricing details, please visit anchorfoodprofessionals.com.

About Anchor™ Food Professionals:

Anchor™ Food Professionals is the foodservice business of Fonterra. We create high-quality fit-for-purpose products and solutions for foodservice professionals in over 50 countries. As Anchor Food Professionals, we work alongside our customers, in their businesses, consistently sharing new ideas and ways of doing things. We focus on those applications where dairy provides the “wow” factor and work with our customers to improve their products and to grow their business. With our industry insights and world-leading research and innovation, we are continuously creating new high-function, fit-for-purpose dairy ingredients and service solutions that help meet the demands of our customers’ food businesses.

About Fonterra USA:

Fonterra USA is an extension of the global dairy nutrition giant out of Auckland, New Zealand. Owned by 100,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world’s leading exporter – shaping the industry in quality dairy solutions and disrupted differentiated innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, they are the regional home of NZMP, Anchor Dairy US consumer brands and Anchor Dairy Food Professionals. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand’s rich land, Fonterra stands for environmental sustainability, connects communities, and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us.