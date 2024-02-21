Former Tacoma Bakery Owner Sentenced in Federal Wire-Fraud Case

A former owner and CEO of Tacoma Baking Co. was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for using fraudulent information to obtain nearly $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Jessica Heinlein, also known as Jessica DeVisser, pleaded guilty to the wire-fraud charge in November. She was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday, with six months of home confinement. Prosecutors recommended a sentence at the low end because of her plea agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Heinlein used false information to obtain three PPP loans, with the largest amount being $309,972, on behalf of the Tacoma Baking Co. in April 2020. The money not used exclusively for payroll as required, and much of it was used for Heinlein’s personal expenses, according to a DOJ news release.

