Penn College Faculty Present Seminars at Artisan Bakery Expo

Pennsylvania College of Technology Bakery February 21, 2024

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s baking and pastry arts faculty, joined by nine students, presented several educational sessions at the two-day Artisan Bakery Expo East, held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey.

Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, presented seminars titled “Food Safety,” “Sweet & Savory Tarts That Sell,” and “Chocolate 101: Choosing the Right Chocolate for the Right Application.” Chocolate 101 was offered twice.

Chef Todd M. Keeley, assistant professor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, presented two sessions of a seminar titled “Understanding Yourself and Your Team Members.”

