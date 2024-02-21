Penn College Faculty Present Seminars at Artisan Bakery Expo

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s baking and pastry arts faculty, joined by nine students, presented several educational sessions at the two-day Artisan Bakery Expo East, held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey.

Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, presented seminars titled “Food Safety,” “Sweet & Savory Tarts That Sell,” and “Chocolate 101: Choosing the Right Chocolate for the Right Application.” Chocolate 101 was offered twice.

Chef Todd M. Keeley, assistant professor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, presented two sessions of a seminar titled “Understanding Yourself and Your Team Members.”

