FRITSCH Presents the 3rd Generation of ROLLFIX

FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the MULTIVAC Group, relaunches the centrepiece processing line of its extensive portfolio, the ROLLFIX, now in its third generation. The engineers of FRITSCH have made the dough sheeter even easier to control and more user friendly than ever. The machine design has been updated to make the flour duster easier to remove and the line quicker to clean. “This is our response to the increasing quality requirements of bakers and what they expect from our machines,” says Fred Dorner, Head of Research & Development at FRITSCH.

Because customers’ performance requirements are very different in the artisanal and mid-sized sectors, FRITSCH offers the ROLLFIX in three models. The ROLLFIX basic is a manual dough sheeter that leaves most of the control to the operator. It can process dough portions of up to about 15 kilograms. The computer-controlled ROLLFIX plus offers numerous predefined programs with special rolling factors. This allows extremely gentle sheeting of the dough. The ROLLFIX prime, thanks to its powerful drive system, handles dough portions of up to about 20 kilograms. It gives the operator many intuitive control options, for example for producing thin dough. The dough sheets produced on a ROLLFIX can then be processed further into final products on the VARIOCUT, VARIOFLEX and MULTIFLEX.

FRITSCH presented its first ROLLFIX in 1956 – and thus helped significantly to make the traditionally strenuous trade easier for bakers. The dough sheeter enabled them to easily produce a uniform dough sheet, ready for further processing either manually or by machine. “The outstanding sales success of the ROLLFIX at the time laid the foundation for the company’s advancement, which is still characterised by numerous innovations today,” says Managing Director Andreas Eyd.