Arva Flour Mills Announces Launch of Gluten Free Products Under the Arva Flour Mills Brand

ARVA, Ontario — Arva Flour Mills, North America’s oldest continuously operating commercial flour mill, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Full of Beans Gluten Free Brand on January 1, 2023. “The Mill” plans to launch the Gluten Free line under the Arva Flour Mills brand in June at their retail store, and online at www.arvaflourmill.com. Further plans to distribute the Arva Flour Mills Gluten Free brand into other retail locations are projected for this Summer.

“Since acquiring Arva Flour Mills, it was always our plan to diversify the gluten flours we produce at the Mill, with gluten free flour. To this end, we were thrilled to acquire the popular and local, Full of Beans Gluten Free line of products,” said Owner of Arva Flour Mills, Mark Rinker. “In addition to Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour that can be substituted 1 for 1 with gluten flour, we will also be launching 7 other Gluten Free products like Spicy Carrot Cake Mix, Bean Brownie Mix and Applesauce and Raisin Muffin Mix. Rinker noted the Arva Flour Mills Gluten Free line will be produced and packaged off-site at a dedicated gluten free facility.

“Since taking ownership of The Mill, we have expanded the Arva Flour Mills brand to over 150 grocery and specialty stores in Ontario. The addition of our Gluten Free line will further fuel growth of our brand.” Arva Flour Mills brand includes Artisan Flour, Beer Bread Mixes, Corn Bread Mix and Red Fife Pancake Mix.

In June 2022, Arva Flour Mills also acquired the Red River Cereal brand from The J.M. Smuckers Co and subsequently have re-introduced the popular Cereal to more than 500+ retailers in Ontario and Western Canada – and growing.

Rinker noted the Mill’s progress, “Red River Cereal and Arva Flour Mill brands are complimentary, one seems to be helping the other. Retailers and Consumers alike are receptive, and we continue to carve out our niche with novel product offerings and established brands, in large product categories.”

The Historic Arva Flour Mill, situated on the banks of Medway Creek in Arva Ontario (just north of London), has been in continuous operation for 204 years, making the Mill Canada’s 6th oldest continuously operating business and perhaps the oldest agri-food producing Company in Canada.