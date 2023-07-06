Opening of the First Local Fritsch World of Bakery in Canada

FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a member of the MULTIVAC Group for just under three years, has a worldwide sales and service network of over 85 MULTIVAC subsidiaries. This ensures constant proximity to customers as well as broad market coverage from artisan bakers to globally active industrial bakers.

The next step has now followed as part of the internationalization process. In April 2022, MULTIVAC Canada opened the first local FRITSCH World of Bakery in Brampton, Ontario, after a year of construction. This serves in particular as a technology and test centre for customers from the North and South American markets.

The World of Bakery at the FRITSCH headquarters in Germany, which offers customers optimal practical conditions for testing FRITSCH lines, served as a model for this.

